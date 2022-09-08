OBITUARY: Arthur Joel Roussin

SSG Arthur Joel Roussin, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Joel was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He served a total of 14 years in the US Army as a linguist and an additional 12 years in the Michigan Army National Guard, mainly with the 107th Combat Engineer Battalion.

SSG Roussin was born on April 7, 1944 in Saginaw, MI to his parents Louis and Hazel (King) Roussin.

When he was just 18, Joel decided he wanted to join the Army and was stationed in Fort Gordon, GA. The day after graduating from basic training, Joel received orders and was immediately shipped to Vietnam. He went on to serve several years in Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos.

He earned the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and 3 Good Conduct Medals. He was also awarded the National Guard Achievement Ribbon, National Defense Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Ribbon, US Vietnam Service Ribbon, Army NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Overseas Ribbon, and the Vietnam Campaign Ribbon. He also received the Army Meritorious Unit Citation. His last assignment in the Army was 3 years in Hawaii as an intelligence analyst and translator.

After his Army career ended in 1989, Joel and Branom Roussin, opened Thai Cuisine in Menominee, MI. Joel also worked at Marinette Marine for 9 years before retiring in 2007. He was a numismatist – an avid coin collector and specialized in old money. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a huge Cleveland Guardians fan and enjoyed watching them win this year!

Joel is survived by his daughter, JoAnne (Don) Stiebohr of Murfreesboro, TN, and son, John Roussin of Menominee, MI. Grandchildren Andrea Woods of Menominee, Allison Woods of Huntsville, AL, Summer (Blake) Kosse of Madison, WI, Kenadi Roussin of Marinette, WI, and Austin Strassle of Kansas City, MO. His pride and joy were his great-grandchildren – Ari Joel Matthys, Emmie and Maverick Kosse. Special mention to Michelle Piowtrowski who he loved dearly and called his stepdaughter along with her 2 children Mariah & Maleeah, and to Clay & Chris Brown his best friends.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents, his loving partner and best friend of 20 years, Carol Philbrick; his infant daughter Jeannie Roussin, the man who raised him WWI veteran Williard Bolitho, and his siblings Alice (Roussin) Hauske, Rita (Roussin) Knopf, Ramon Roussin.

At Joel’s request, no services are to be held.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

