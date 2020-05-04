Edward James LaBee, age 66, passed away April 29, 2020 at Good Samaritan Health and Rehab Center. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Edward was a 20 year retiree of the United States Navy and worked with the Department of Defense for 14 years.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Emma McKnight LaBee and Edward LaBee Sr. He is survived by his daughter Christy Hughes and her husband; and brother Mickey LaBee.

In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service may be set for a later date. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Edward James LaBee Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.