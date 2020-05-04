Eddith Rebecca Ridout, age 94, passed away April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Vilonia, Arkansas and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 52 years.

Eddith was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Floyd and Ethel Alma Frazier Tucker; husband, Orville Ridout; 3 brothers and 7 sisters. She is survived by her son, Clyde Ridout of Murfreesboro; daughters, Pam (Michael) Smotherman of Lascassas, Elaine Jones of Readyville; grandchildren, Kelley (Butchie) Morton, Kim (Jeff) Weaver, Rachel (Matt) Brabender, Shane (Amber) Smotherman; great-grandchildren, Brittney, Brandon, Justin, Kayla, Michael Austin, Colton B, Colten S., Olivia, Harper; and first great-great grandchild due in September.

A celebration of life will be set for a later date.

A special thank you to Dr. Abu and Dr. Langworthy. A very special thank you to Andrew, Rita and all of the wonderful people at Centennial Adult Care Center that were so very special to her the last two years of her life.

