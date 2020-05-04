On Friday, May 1, 2020, Mary Badali Head, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 59. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and MaryJo Badali. Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years Jack Head, and her daughters and son-in-laws, Nathan and Melanie Childers, and Brandon and Michelle Gravitt. Her remaining siblings are Paul Badali, Lisa Harris and Tracy Dhyani. She had many relatives and family that will cherish her memory.

Mary had a passion for her family and loved being a Nona to her four grandchildren Claire, Ava, Emma, and Jack. She covered them in hugs and kisses and always made each one feel like her favorite.

Mary’s love for life was contagious. She had an incredible wit and her laugh was infectious. Mary never met a stranger and was known to many as Mimi. Mary was an active member in her church for many years and she loved Jesus with all her heart. She shared his love by ministering to the youth of her community as a Sunday school teacher as well as being an active part of her churches ladies ministry and cancer support group.

Mary would describe a perfect weekend as one at the beach surrounded by her family, a deck of cards and Hightide.

Mary never feared death as she knew where she was going. While we miss her here on earth we take comfort in knowing she is dancing with Jesus.

Due to the current social restrictions a celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in her memory, to be sent to the Ingram Cancer Center at Vanderbilt University Hospital.