Mr. John D. Jarvis, age 88, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Harve and Birdie Jarvis. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Dorethy Everett and Alla Dean Kress; and a nephew, Hank Kress.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Jarvis; nephews, Chuck Kress and Paul Everett; and a niece, Ann Everett.

In his spare time John enjoyed flying, skiing, traveling, and farming. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and his wife Rosemary. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.