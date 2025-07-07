Loveless Cafe Brings Back Fish Fry-Day with Nashville Hot Catfish

The iconic biscuit spot, Loveless Cafe, is hosting a fish fry.

Hosted at the Loveless Barn on Friday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., ‘Fish Fry-Day’ is a celebration featuring a classic Southern fish fry buffet with both traditional and Nashville hot catfish, plus carnival games, live music, local vendors, family-friendly activities and more. There’s a community benefit, too—10 percent of ticket sales will support Harpeth Valley Elementary School’s educational programs.

For those who can’t attend, Loveless is introducing its signature cornmeal breading soon for purchase in-store and online, making it easy to bring the Fish Fry-Day tradition home.

Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN 100, Nashville.

