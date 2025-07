A two-vehicle crash involving a box truck and a passenger car has blocked SE Broad Street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Police say the crash resulted in injuries, though the extent has not been released. Traffic is being diverted around the scene, and drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the roadway and investigate the crash.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email