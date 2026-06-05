In Loving Memory of Dr. Stanley Eddie Gambill

September 3, 1949 – June 1, 2026

With profound sadness and deep gratitude for a life richly lived, we announce the passing of Dr. Stanley Eddie Gambill, who passed away on June 1, 2026, at the age of 76.

Born on September 3, 1949, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Stanley was the beloved son of Carolyn and JC Gambill and a cherished brother to Robin Gambill (Tracey Gambill), Jack Gambill (the late Chris Gambill), Sabrina Orangio (Gregg Orangio), and Penny Gambill. He shared 46 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Evelyn Gambill, and together they built a life centered on love, family, and unwavering devotion. He was a devoted father to Jacquelyn Mallette (Jamie Mallette) and Kimberly Roberts (James Roberts), and a proud grandfather to Callie Mallette, Annabelle Mallette, and Ellie Roberts. His granddaughters brought him immeasurable joy, and he treasured every moment spent with them. Family was the center of his world, and he loved them fiercely.

Stanley proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years, including one year and one day in Vietnam. His military service reflected the courage, dedication, and commitment that would characterize the rest of his life. He valued education deeply, earning both his undergraduate and Master’s degrees from Arkansas State University and later completing his Ph.D. at the University of Memphis.

Stanley dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to Middle Tennessee State University, where he served as a Professor of Information Systems. He was passionate about education and mentorship, and through his work he made a lasting impact on countless students, colleagues, and friends.

Though our hearts are broken by his passing, we are comforted by the memories he leaves behind—the lessons he taught, the laughter he shared, the love he gave so freely, and the example he set every day.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Dr. Stanley Eddie Gambill’s life was one of service, learning, hard work, and devotion to family. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever a Gambill.

An online guestbook is available for the Gambill family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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