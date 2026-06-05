Joseph K. Gilbert, Jr. passed away due to coronary and respiratory complications peacefully on June 1, 2026, surrounded by his family.

He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Gail Painter Gilbert, his mother Martha Johnson Gilbert, and his father.

Joe is survived by his loving daughter Mary Katherine Jordan (Michael), his son Whit Gilbert, his sister Carolyn Gilbert Abston, his grandsons Joseph Jordan (Carleigh) and Jax Gilbert, his granddaughters Emma Gilbert, Katherine Jordan, and Elizabeth Gilbert, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Cyndi Summerville for her compassionate friendship, tireless care, and unwavering devotion.

Joe was born and raised in Sheffield, AL, where he attended Sheffield High School and excelled in both football and baseball, graduating in 1964. He continued his baseball career at Florence State University (now UNA) playing third base alongside one of his best friends, Ricky Lindsey, and many other cherished teammates.

A lifelong sportsman, Joe loved hunting and fishing, passions that he pursued and enjoyed throughout his life. He developed some of his greatest relationships sharing these passions with the Whistling Wings gang, especially his dearest friend, Bob Galloway. His enthusiasm for the outdoors and competitive spirit remained a defining part of who he was.

On June 6, 1969, he married Gail Painter, beginning a devoted marriage built on faith, love, and family. They made their home in Nashville, TN, where they raised their children to love Jesus and live out Christian values.

Joe enjoyed a very successful career in the medical sales industry as an Alternate Care & Home Infusion Sales Director at Medex, and Smiths Medical. He elevated many careers of young professionals.

Joe will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, strong Christian faith, his devotion to Gail, and the kindness and integrity he demonstrated throughout his life. His legacy lives on through the family he loved so dearly and the many lives he touched.

Visitation with the Gilbert family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm and again Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm in the Beech Cemetery, Hendersonville with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

“Well, done, good and faithful servant!” – Matthew 25:23

An online guestbook for the Gilbert family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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