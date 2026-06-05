Richard Nathaniel Scott was born with his twin brother Raymond Scott on July 21, 1940, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Mabel and William Scott.

He attended Holloway High School and Tennessee State University obtaining a degree in Mortuary Science.

He served the country in the Marine Corps fighting in the Vietnam War, he received an Honorable Discharge.

He was a hard worker at Burger Iron, manager at Lawson (Hawkins Plaza) he was employed many years at Turner and Rhoden Funeral Home, Goodyear Aerospace.

He loved golf. He was also a member of the Tire City Golf Club at JE Good Park golf course. He continued to watch tournaments days before his passing.

He is preceded in death by his brothers – (twin) Raymond, James, Walter, William, Melvin, Roscoe, Oscar, Leonard; sisters- Thelma, Jean, and Ruth.

He is survived by his only daughter Denise Scott (Terrance Boone), granddaughter Si’Ayera Boone, grandson Terrance Boone Jr., and sister Ann Smith (Tennessee), special niece, Sharon Freeman, special nephew, Walter Scott II and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to 532 Vinita Ave, Akron, OH 44320.

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This obituary was published by Rhoden Memorial Home.

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