Alan Jackson’s Final Concert Is Sold Out — But There’s Still a Way to See It

All eyes will be on Nashville, Tennessee, as Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale, presented by Edward Jones and Silverbelly Whiskey, takes place at Nissan Stadium on June 27th.. Click for More Events

Tickets sold out quickly, but you can still see the show. The Fisher Center at Belmont is offering livestream tickets to watch the show happening at Nissan Stadium. The event begins at 6:30pm with a live band before the livestream begins.

Every ticket purchased for the live stream helps launch the Alan Jackson Legacy endowed scholarship at Belmont University, supporting and inspiring the next generation of artists!

Tickets are available here.

Also, it was recently announced that George Strait and Lainey Wilson will join the lineup. They’ll be part of an all-star lineup of artists joining Jackson to celebrate his career and legacy at this last full-length performance of his touring career. Previously announced participants include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Lee Ann Womack…along with Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright, and Carlisle Wright.

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