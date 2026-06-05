Mrs. Rhonda Gayle Pike Rainey, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at her home with her family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and 1970 graduate of Kittrell High School. Rhonda was baptized at the age of 11 and attended multiple churches throughout her life. Her favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:28 “all things work together for good to those who love God,” and her favorite hymn was “Til the Storm Passes By.”

Rhonda cherished beautiful flowers and found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. She loved dogs and raccoons. Her passion for drawing, painting, and a wide variety of crafts had been a lifelong source of creativity and joy. A love of travel was instilled in her from an early age by her parents, whose travel adventures inspired her own lifelong passion for exploring and creating treasured memories along the way.

Her vibrant personality and wonderful sense of humor could light up any room. She loved celebrating life’s occasions and was known for her imaginative themed parties, where laughter, warmth, and cherished memories were always in abundance. She never met a stranger and had a remarkable gift for making people feel welcome. Whether with family, friends, or someone she had just met, she could keep a conversation going and leave others smiling.

Rhonda’s kindness, laughter, and love will be remembered by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, friendship, and devotion to her family. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. Her family takes comfort in knowing that her memory will continue to bring smiles, laughter, and love for generations to come. Her family was the center of her world. Rhonda considered being a wife, mother, and grammie the most fulfilling job and gifts from God.

She will be forever loved, forever remembered, and forever missed.

Rhonda is survived by her mother, Christine Pike; brother, Brian Pike; children, Michelle (Tim), Gavin Rainey (Allie Douglas), Kristin Banks (Daniel), Tyler Rainey (Tailia Turner), and Amber Rainey; grandchildren, Corey Schultz, Sarah Banks, and Logan Banks; and great grandchild, Luka. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Rainey; father, James Pike; and sister, Karen Pike.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, June 8, 2026 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, 2026 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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