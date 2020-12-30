patience was legendary, and it had to be growing up sandwiched between two sisters. When he was not being forced to play Barbies with his He-man and GI Joe figurines, he was learning how to use humor as his quiet superpower.

Satyen unexpectedly suffered a massive heart attack on December 14th, and thanks to God working through the hands of Dr. Abu and the St. Thomas Rutherford team, Vanderbilt LifeFlight, Dr. McMaster, and the CVICU team, we were able to enjoy the heavenly gift of two more weeks to spend with our dear Bia. He had a really good last week sharing hilarious jokes, big smiles, and much love, with enough improvement that he was expected to go to rehab. That’s why our family has been shocked to suddenly have this loss. We are so grateful and blessed for this gift from God and ask you to please share your funny and personal memories of Satyen at [email protected] and in lieu of any gift or flowers, please consider donating to Sri Ganesha Temple or to the charity of your choice in his memory.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and Satyen’s quest to keep all whom he cares about safe during it, we will have a ceremony with immediate family only at this time.

Satyen served his community as a hospitalist at Saint Thomas Rutherford and the Veteran Administration hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a caring, astute doctor and his patients loved him for it. His dedication to his work paled in comparison only to his love for his daughter, wife, family, and friends. His closest friends were from his days on Quiz Bowl at Riverdale High School with whom he enjoyed playing ultimate frisbee and the card game Magic the Gathering. He double majored in biomedical and electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University and practiced as a financial consultant before deciding to pursue medical school.

Satyen will be sorely missed by his family including his loving wife Neha Saraswat, young daughter Kushi, his parents Drs. Suresh and Sudha Saraswat, and his sisters Sonal Saraswat Gupta (Raj, Kiran, Jaya) and Surabhi Saraswat Morrissey (Joe, Mira) who will strive to honor his passion, sense of humor, and generous nature.

Arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Saraswat family at www.woodfinchapel.com