Kenyon Collins Nelson, age 47 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was born in Rome, GA on December 10, 1973.

Kenyon is survived by his children, Caleb R. Nelson, Callie Jane Nelson, and Brooke Nelson all of Murfreesboro, TN; mother of his children, Angela Nelson of Murfreesboro, TN; parents, James and Wanda Wilson Nelson of Murfreesboro, TN; and brother, Chazz Nelson of Spring Hill, TN.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Kenyon was a member of the Church of Christ and a Claims Adjuster with State Farm Insurance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for the children’s education fund in memory of Kenyon.

An online guestbook for the Nelson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.