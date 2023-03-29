OBITUARY: Dick Martin Overby

Dick Martin Overby, age 68 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

He was a native of Kentucky and was preceded in death by his parents, Elvis Overby and Lyda Smith Overby. Mr. Overby is also preceded in death by his seven brothers and sisters.

Mr. Overby was a longtime servant member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna. He had worked in the Tire Business for many years but until the time of his sickness, had found fulfillment in his job with Owens Telecom.

Mr. Overby is survived by his wife of 34 years, Leslie Moore Overby; children, Justin Overby and wife Amanda, Jeremy Overby, Jarrod Overby and wife Lauren, Sarah Borgman and husband John, Micah Overby, Addie Overby, Noah Overby; grandchildren; Kaeden, Harper, Cooper, Miles, and Layla on the way.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ONEless Ministries https://onelessministries.org/ Amy Hood Adoption Endowment Fund https://lifepointchurch.org/amy AMO Ministries of Brazil http://www.amoministries.org/

Visitation will be 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Monday, April 3, 2023 at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. Celebration of life service will be 6:30 PM Monday, April 3, 2023 at LifePoint Church in Smyrna 506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 www.woodfinchapel.com

