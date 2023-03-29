OBITUARY: Randall Eugene Hardy

Randall Eugene Hardy, age 43, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at his home on Friday, March 24th, 2023.

Randy was born on April 28th, 1979 in Indianapolis, IN, and adopted by parents Barry and Debra Hardy in July of 1985.

Randy was a graduate of LaVergne High School where he was a drummer in the marching band and a member of the JrROTC. He enjoyed spending time drawing and coloring, watching old sitcoms from the 70’s and 80’s as well as the TV show “Chips” from the 1980’s.

He was fascinated by strong winded storms and hurricanes and put a lot of his time studying about them. He liked his time to himself but loved his time with his nieces and nephews. He would regularly take long walks, sometimes up to ten miles at a time and spend that time talking to God.

Randy is survived by his parents, Barry and Debra Hardy; brothers, David Ryan (Ragan) Hardy and Jacob Allen Hardy. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

He is preceded by his wife, Deborah Hardy; and Grandparents, Richard and Jane Hardy.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM at Smyrna Church of Christ. The service will be officiated by Bill Cato. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the benevolence fund at Smyrna Church of Christ.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/