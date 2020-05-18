BINKLEY, DEMPSIE GENE, 92, SMYRNA, TENNESSEE

A celebration of his life is being planned for later this year.

Mr. Binkley passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Smyrna, TN

He was born in Holcomb, Missouri in Sept, 1927. He was the youngest of seven children , all who preceded him in death along with his parents, Myrtle and Barney Binkley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Louise Binkley.

He is survived by his daughters, Cindi Cooper (Clay) of Winchester Tennessee, and Nancy Jordan (Dan) of Land of Lakes, Florida. He has four grandchildren: Josh Cooper (Jessica), Casy Brian (Matt) of Tennessee, Christian Jordan (Stephanie) and Blake Jordan of Florida. Mr. Binkley also has five great grandchildren. He loved being a Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather to them all.

He was a Veteran of World War II, serving at the end of the war as a clerk typist in the Pentagon in Washington DC. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan, Arkansas until 2008 when he moved to Smyrna, Tennessee. Since that time, he has been a loyal member of the Smyrna United Methodist Church.

His life’s work was as a Soil Conservationist throughout Arkansas until his retirement in 1985. He loved to keep his yard beautiful with all the flowers that Frances truly loved.

Throughout his life, his church, and especially the choir, was very important to him and to Frances.

Golf, fishing, being an active member of both the Sheridan, Ark and Smyrna, TN Rotary clubs, as well as gardening, picnics, and his Arkansas Razorbacks were among his greatest interests. He will be remembered by his many friends for always wearing his favorite Arkansas Razorback cap wherever he went!

He was a much-loved gentleman that will be missed by many. In lieu of sending flowers, please plant a flower in your garden for him this year. He would love this! Memorial contributions can also be made in his honor to the choirs in Sheridan Arkansas or Smyrna United Methodist Church.

