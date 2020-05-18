Seth “SethBo” Lee Reynolds, age 21 of LaVergne died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a son of Donny Reynolds and Susan Hildreth, who survive him.

Seth was a dedicated songwriter and entertainer performing under the name “play.sensei”.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and reduced building capacities due to social distancing guidelines, funeral services are limited to family only. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. An online guestbook is available for the Reynolds family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

A full obituary will be posted once it is available.