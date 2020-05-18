Alley Wayne Eaton, Jr (AW, Dub) passed away in Murfreesboro, TN, on May 15th, 2020 at the age of 89.

AW is preceded in death by his father and mother, Alley Wayne Eaton, Sr. and Jessie Pearl, his sisters Audrey Arnold (Roy), June Wilson (JB), Mary “Dolly” Lowe, Nancy Eaton, and his brother, Robert “Bobby” Eaton (Mildred).

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice Bowman Eaton and his children, Tina Rene Sanford (Brown), and Robert Wayne Eaton (Carol). His brothers, Milan “Pete” Eaton (Joyce) and Larry Eaton (Connie). His grandchildren, Chris Pugh, Dr. Amber Matsuzewski (Steve), Alley Eaton, and Anna Eaton (Charlie). His great grandchildren, Alec Matsuzewski, Clifton Matsuzewski, and Nathan Fultz.

AW was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on December 18th, 1930. He grew up in the Crescent community, and was a member of the Crescent Church of Christ. He became a song leader at the age of 13, and was a song leader for the rest of his life. He went on to serve in the Church of Christ as an elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher. AW graduated from Rockvale High School, and went on to attend David Lipscomb University and Middle Tennessee State University. AW served in the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He owned Jack’s Glass Shop and Eaton and Son Nursery prior to his retirement.

AW was a man of God and believed you should always help others in need. AW loved his family, his church family, the beach, and working outside. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, funny, and faithful man.

An online obituary is available at www.woodfinchapel.com