Deborah Sharp, age 63, passed away at her residence April 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Waller and Mildred Clark Waller; and husband, Albert Sharp. She is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Waller, William Waller; and Marilyn Malone.

In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service may be set for a later date. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of arrangements.

