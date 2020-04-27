Local Living: 5 Virtual Events to Check Out This Week

1. A Radio Wake For John Prine

WHAT: WPLN is giving legendary songwriter John Prine a big send-off.

WPLN is also asking for stories for this radio wake. Record your story — a voice memo is fine — and send it to memories@wpln.org. Make sure to say your name and your relationship to Prine. Please keep it under 2 minutes, and we’ll try to get it on the air.

HOW TO LISTEN

On the radio: 90.3 FM

Stream online: wpln.org

Stream on our app: The Nashville Public Radio App

More info: https://wpln.org/post/share-your-john-prine-stories-for-a-wpln-news-radio-wake/

WHEN: Wednesday, April 29, 7pm