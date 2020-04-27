Local Living: 5 Virtual Events to Check Out This Week

1. A Radio Wake For John Prine
WHAT: WPLN is giving legendary songwriter John Prine a big send-off.
WPLN is also asking for stories for this radio wake. Record your story — a voice memo is fine — and send it to memories@wpln.org. Make sure to say your name and your relationship to Prine. Please keep it under 2 minutes, and we’ll try to get it on the air.
HOW TO LISTEN
On the radio: 90.3 FM
Stream online: wpln.org
Stream on our app: The Nashville Public Radio App
More info: https://wpln.org/post/share-your-john-prine-stories-for-a-wpln-news-radio-wake/
WHEN: Wednesday, April 29, 7pm
2. Online Family Trivia Night Hosted by Just Love Coffee Roasters
WHAT: Join Just Love Coffee for a full hour of fun and prizes every Friday at 7pm CST. The game will be streamed live onto the JLCR Facebook page. You’ll need a computer/laptop/tablet to view the questions and phone to submit your answers.
WHEN: Friday, May 1, 7pm
3. Goodnight with Dolly
WHAT: “Goodnight With Dolly” web series featuring Dolly Parton reading Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time. Click here to watch.
WHEN: Thursday, April 30, 6pm
4. SPARK Live From Discovery Center
WHAT: The Discovery Center has been curating resources for home learning and play, including activities, videos, favorite staff-picked links. One of the programs they offer is a weekly PreK presentation on Facebook called SPARK Live! (Tuesdays at 9 a.m.). SPARK covers a variety of topics and is a great way to engage your child while they learn from home.
Follow Discovery Center on Facebook to watch SPARK Live.
WHEN: Every Tuesday at 9am
5. Twist at Home – LIVE, Online
WHAT: ONLINE CLASS: This event takes place LIVE, ONLINE! Once registered, enjoy curbside pick-up from our studio during our office hours (Mon-Fri 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 noon to 6 p.m.) to pick up your kit containing all paints and supplies you need to create your masterpiece. Just give us a call when you’re here and we’ll leave your kit for no-contact pick-up. Then, on the day of class, you’ll receive an invitation to join our live session from the comfort of your home!
SET UP: We suggest unpacking your kit and getting settled into paint 10-15 minutes prior to the start of class. Each kit comes with paper for covering your surface, but you may want to take extra precautions for your clothing as acrylic paint is permanent paint that will stain your clothing.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 29, 6pm – 8pm