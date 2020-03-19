Debbie Armstrong Arnold, age 58 of Christiana, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Murfreesboro and a daughter of the late Tony Armstrong and Joyce Warrick Armstrong.

Survivors include her husband, Houston “Bubba” Arnold; two sons, Jeremy Armstrong and wife Brandy, Whitley Arnold and wife Katie, all of Murfreesboro; a sister, Cindy Paine of Christiana; grandchildren, Madison Armstrong and Raelynn Arnold; a niece, Tiffany Blanton of Christiana; great nieces and nephews, Mason, Sophie, Addison, Jaxon, Ethan, Presley; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Arnold was a 1979 graduate of Riverdale High School and she retired from Ideal Tridon in Smyrna.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

