Mrs. Janiece Cole Roberts, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Obion, TN to the late Craig and Oletha Hicks Cole. Mrs. Roberts was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro. She enjoyed helping other people whenever she could.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles Roberts; children, Jason Roberts and his wife Mandy of Murfreesboro and Jennifer Crisafulli and her husband Matthew of Tuscaloosa, AL; three granddaughters, Emersyn Roberts, Isabella Crisafulli, and Kaylee Crisafulli; sister-in-law, Rita Cole; and nephew, Tracy Cole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Cole.

Mrs. Roberts worked for Bell South for 35 years and Ingram for 15 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed the beach, traveling, casinos, and shopping for her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev. Michael O’Bannon will officiate. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.