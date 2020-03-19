Jean L. Cooper, age 75 of Murfreesboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was under the care of Kindred Hospice during her final days. She was a native of Webster, New York and the daughter of William H. & Ruth A. Reichert who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Jerry Cooper and her brother John W. (Naomi) Reichert plus her children being: Todd (Carrie) Sharpe Kevin (Therese) Cooper &, Lisa (Charles) Stevens, Jennifer (Andrew) Flipse and Michael (Christine) Sharpe and 13 grandchildren plus 4 great-grandchildren.

She attended a 2 year business program, majoring in Accounting ultimately retiring from Black Box Network Services of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Association), Nashville Chapter @ www.webtn.alsa.org An online guestbook is available for the Cooper family and friends at www.woodfinchapel.com.