Mrs. Barbara Jean Franklin, age 76, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home in Smyrna. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Lucille Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Franklin; daughters, Melissa Bieler and Kimberly Franklin; grandchildren, Benjamin Sterling and Jacob Sterling; sisters, Linda Anderson (Jimmy), Lucy Powell (Tommy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Florence Baptist Church with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.