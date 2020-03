Murfreesboro Police Department

Detectives are requesting your assistance in identifying a fraud suspect. The Individual has been creating IDs with other people’s information, but with his own photo.

He is using the IDs to open credit cards and other accounts with the victim’s names on them. So far, he has been seen opening the fradulent accounts at Sam’s Club and Best Buy.

If you can identify this fraud suspect, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629.201.5550

