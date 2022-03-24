Mr. David W. McGoldrick of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, he was 75 years old.

He was a native of Joplin MO and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Eugene McGoldrick and Sammie Margaret McGoldrick.

Mr. McGoldrick was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Tennessee Farmers Co-Op in La Vergne.

Mr. McGoldrick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Theresa McGoldrick; children, Stephanie Brownson and husband Charles, David Scott McGoldrick, Robbie McGoldrick, and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Gavin McGoldrick and Ashley Brownson; nieces, Nichole Vincent, and Shelly Carter.

Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

