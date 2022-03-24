Barbara June Bowman passed into eternal peace on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Adams Place, she was 70 years old.

She was the daughter of Thelma Pryor Harris and Thomas Hollis Harris and was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, aside from spending two years in California.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, David Lee Holland, Jr. and Thomas Joseph Holland.

She is survived by her brother, Jimmy (Mary Lee) Harris; sister, Marie (Glen) Eubanks; aunt, Marta Sue Pitmon; nephews, Eric (Maria) Eubanks and Seth Harris; grandnephews, John Ygrubay and Josh Eubanks; grandniece, Mei Eubanks; and a host of cousins.

Barbara was a skilled and creative seamstress and quilter, working for Mid-South Sewing for years, and later owning a quilt shop. She also worked in accounting for businesses including Michael’s Arts and Crafts. In recent years, she made handcrafted jewelry for her online Etsy shop. She was an avid reader who loved crocheting, movies, and Golden Retrievers.

Visitation will be 3:00 – 5:30 PM, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at a later date, following cremation.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the nurses and staff at Adam’s Place and Caris Hospice for their kindness and care.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at https://www.jenningsandayers.com.

