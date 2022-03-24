Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Jensen age 75 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Born in Lansing, Illinois to the late Norman and Sylvia Jensen. In addition to his parents Jerry is preceded in death by daughter – Jennifer Leslie Jensen; son – James Benjamin Jensen; sister – Roberta Sue; and brother – Thomas Jensen.

Jerry is survived by his wife of almost 30 years – Mrs. Linda Leonard Jensen; daughter – Jacque Jensen Proud and husband Ray; daughter – Janna Jensen Scoble and husband Kevin; grandchildren – Jagger Paoletti, Teagen Watkins and spouse Emma, Savannah Scoble, Sebastian Scoble, Julian Jensen and Justin King; brother – Norman Jensen and wife Violet; brother – Lester E. Jensen; brother-in-law – Jimmy Leonard and wife Patti and a host of other family and friends.

Jerry was a lover of all animals. He served as president of the Southern Pygmy Goat Club for 3 years as well as a photographer for 10 years and was a member of the National Pygmy Goat Association since 1995.

He was retired from United Space Booster, Inc. at Kennedy Space Center, where he worked on the Space Shuttle Program. After moving to Tennessee, he worked at Nashville Refrigerated Services as well as Famous Footwear. He loved attending World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2:00 – 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Milton Stanley officiating, burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations in Jerry’s memory can be made to the local Rock Steady Boxing Chapter at Steven’s Family Taekwondo in Murfreesboro, in support of those with Parkinson’s Disease, where he was a member and Linda was a volunteer. Donations can also be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/