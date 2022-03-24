This April, HBO Max brings a diverse slate of award-winning thrillers, mysteries, and fantasy series that fans will love, not just watch. Unfortunately, some titles will also be leaving the service in April. What’s leaving HBO Max in April 2022. More HBO Max News
TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN APRIL:
April 3:
- Life’s Too Short, 2012 (HBO)
April 30:
- 2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)
- A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
- Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
- Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
- Cake, 2005 (HBO)
- Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
- Darkness, 2004 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
- Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
- Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
- Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
- For Greater Glory: the True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
- Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
- Frida, 2002 (HBO)
- Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
- Hearts in Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
- Her Body, 2018 (HBO)
- Hitman, 2007 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- House, 2008 (HBO)
- Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
- My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)
- Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
- News of the World, 2020 (HBO)
- Poltergeist II: the Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
- Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
- Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
- Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
- Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
- Something New, 2006 (HBO)
- Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
- Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
- The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
- The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
- The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
- The End, 1978 (HBO)
- The Fast and the Furious, 2001 (HBO)
- The Happening, 2008 (HBO)
- The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
- The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
- The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
- The Seeker: the Dark Is Rising, 2007 (HBO)
- The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
- The Wings of the Dove, 1997 (HBO)
- Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
- Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
- Unleashed, 2005 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
- Waiting to Exhale, 1995 (HBO)
- Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
- Welcome to Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
- Witness, 1985 (HBO)
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)