David Charles Burnham passed from this earth on April 19, 2022, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Morrison, IL on January 14, 1959. He graduated from Morrison High School in 1977, and from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa in 1981.

David worked for the Nashville Banner/ Tennessean Newspaper, the Murfreesboro City School System, and lastly Randstad of Murfreesboro. David excelled in sports, music, and acting. He loved his Fighting Irish!

To know David was to witness an exceptional personality with an unmatched sense of humor and wit. When you were around David you were sure to be entertained and you left knowing you’d been in the presence of someone “indubitably” unique.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Hazelton Burnham, and Betty Jean Dobers Begley.

David is survived by his sons, Matthew J. Burnham and wife Nicole of Franklin; Mark G. Burnham of Murfreesboro, and Mitchell T. Burnham of Prescott, AZ; granddaughter, Ellie Lena Burnham; sisters Diana Pyse Beck of Galesburg, IL, and Deborah Pyse of Falmouth, KY; two nieces, one nephew, and two grandnephews.

As a sweet nurse at the hospice facility said, “He must be someone truly special. We rarely see such an outpouring of love”.

Special thanks to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro for their exceptional level of care and compassion not only for David but for his family as well.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Sports www.goodsports.org

A memorial gathering will be 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/