Deborah Jean Dixon of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022, she was 71 years old.

A native of Lawrence County, TN, she was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Elizabeth Thigpen Hardiman.

She spent most of her life in Tennessee, but growing up in a military family, she called England, Okinawa, and various states her home.

Deborah was a member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church and was a 1968 graduate of Smyrna High School. After high school, she spent several years in music, and was a lead singer in the band Rock City. She had a huge heart to help others. She was a retired occupational therapist assistant for many years with Vanderbilt Medical Center, St. Thomas, and Willowbrook.

She is survived by her father, Egene Hardiman; sister, Jackie D. Berger; and niece, Jansen Donsbach and her husband Stephen, all of Smyrna.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/