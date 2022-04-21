Mr. Cody Michael Lafferty passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, he was 32 years old.

He was a native of Buffalo, NY, and has lived in Rutherford County most of his life. He was a self-employed mechanic.

Cody was preceded in death by his daughter, Kaylee Lafferty.

He is survived by his parents, Richard Lafferty, Jr and Cindy Landwehr Lafferty; son, Kash Lafferty; and brothers, Sean Lafferty and Richard Lafferty III.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

