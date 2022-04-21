Starting April 30th, Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center will have kayaks, canoes, and paddleboats for rent, located at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway E., Smyrna.

A personal flotation device and paddle are included in the rental fee. Roof kits for vehicles are offered as well for $5 and you are required to transport the rental equipment yourself.

Weekend rentals are also an option. You will be able to pick up the watercraft on Friday and return them on Monday. The fee for a single-person kayak is $60 and the others will cost $75.

For any other questions about this, you can contact Smryna Outdoor Adventure Center at 615-459-9710.