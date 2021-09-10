Danny Bruce Todd, age 69 of Murfreesboro, died at his home on August 31, 2021.

He was a longtime Murfreesboro resident and was preceded in death by the late James Mayne Todd and Elsie Armstrong Todd Lamb; stepfather, Edward Clay Lamb; first cousin, Eph Allen “Buster” Todd.

He is survived by cousins, Shannon Robinson of Woodbury, David (Louie) Todd of Dundalk, MD, Anthony Todd of Seymour, TN., Susan Todd of Conyers, GA., Sandra Todd Hosse of Murfreesboro, Kay Todd Gannon, and Beverly Todd Parks both of Woodbury; friend, James “Buddy” (Mary) Primm of Atlanta and host of other friends.

Danny attended Mitchell Nielson where he played football and basketball. He was a 1970 graduate of Central High School where he played basketball and went on to graduate from MTSU in 1974 where he was a member of the Order of Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Upon graduation, Danny worked in the mental health field for Central State Hospital, Nashville Cares, and Journeys of Murfreesboro. Danny was known for his compassion and cared deeply about his clients and always did what he could to help others.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Please email Ginny Smith King [email protected] for details. Memorials in memory of Danny may be made to the charity of your choice.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapels. You may share memories and online condolences for Danny in an online guestbook at www.woodfinchapel.com.