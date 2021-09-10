Danny Bruce Todd

Danny Bruce Todd, age 69 of Murfreesboro, died at his home on August 31, 2021.

He was a longtime Murfreesboro resident and was preceded in death by the late James Mayne Todd and Elsie Armstrong Todd Lamb; stepfather, Edward Clay Lamb; first cousin, Eph Allen “Buster” Todd.

He is survived by cousins, Shannon Robinson of Woodbury, David (Louie) Todd of Dundalk, MD, Anthony Todd of Seymour, TN., Susan Todd of Conyers, GA., Sandra Todd Hosse of Murfreesboro, Kay Todd Gannon, and Beverly Todd Parks both of Woodbury; friend, James “Buddy” (Mary) Primm of Atlanta and host of other friends.

Danny attended Mitchell Nielson where he played football and basketball. He was a 1970 graduate of Central High School where he played basketball and went on to graduate from MTSU in 1974 where he was a member of the Order of Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Upon graduation, Danny worked in the mental health field for Central State Hospital, Nashville Cares, and Journeys of Murfreesboro. Danny was known for his compassion and cared deeply about his clients and always did what he could to help others.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Please email Ginny Smith King [email protected] for details. Memorials in memory of Danny may be made to the charity of your choice.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapels. You may share memories and online condolences for Danny in an online guestbook at www.woodfinchapel.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here