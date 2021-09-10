Vera Yerke, age 96, passed away September 9, 2021 at Diversa Care Nursing Facility in Smyrna. She was born in Petersburg, NY, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Church and Mae Blanchard Church; and husband, Ernest Yerk. She is survived by her daughters, Audrey Snelson, Sandra Schaefer; brother, Harlan Church, Lawrence Church; sisters, Agnes Smith, Mabel Broque; and grandchildren, Earle Pierce, Erick Schaefer, Bonnie Senger.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.