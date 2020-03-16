Stephen John Peterson “Pete” of Murfreesboro, TN, born September 21, 1951 in Maywood, IL, left his earthly home Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ar Peterson.

Steve is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Rita Albert Peterson, and his children Jill (Morgan) Wright of Murfreesboro, Jenny (Brock) East of Murfreesboro, and John (Myranda) Peterson of Richmond, KY; sister Karen (Jim) Zucker of St. Augustine, FL; and ten grandchildren: Hayden, Noah, Sarah Kate, and Pete Wright; Harper, Hadley and Tuck East; Bryce, Brooks, and Ansley Peterson.

Steve grew up in Chicago, IL before moving to Huntsville, AL. He graduated from Lee High School before attending Columbia State and finished his collegiate baseball career at Jacksonville State University. He served as an assistant coach on two separate occasions (1976-1978 and 1985-1987) before being named MTSU’s head coach in 1988. Including his career at Roane State Community College (1979-1984), Peterson compiled a record of 944-733-3. Under Coach Pete’s helm, the Blue Raiders won 11 conference regular-season championships, nine conference tournament titles and made nine NCAA Regional appearances.

He was inducted into the Rutherford County Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame (2003), Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2007), Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame (2009), the Blue Raider Hall of Fame (2010) and the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2016). If you knew Pete, you knew he loved to teach the game of baseball, and his legacy will live on as over 30 of his former players coach at the high school or higher level.

After retirement in 2012, Pete enjoyed being able to simply be a husband, father and ‘Papa’ to his growing family. He was asked on numerous occasions to help with baseball programs and would respond, “I spent my entire life coaching other people’s kids, it’s my grandkids time now.” He also could be found catching smallmouth bass on Center Hill Lake and hunting.

One of Pete’s greatest gifts was to see every person for who they were, not what they could do for him. If you were willing to work hard and be honest, you had a place with him. May we all strive to leave this Earth saying “I never felt like I had to work a day in my life!” like Pete would often recount.

A private family service was held at Grace Lutheran Church where Steve was a long-time member, and a Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at a later date which will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, the Peterson family has established the “Coach Steve Peterson Memorial Fund” (listed under Rita Peterson or Jenny P. East) to commemorate his life and legacy. Monetary donations can be made at any Franklin Synergy Bank location in Murfreesboro, Franklin, or Nashville.