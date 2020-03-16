Janie Louise Judd, age 75, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A native of Smyrna, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Martin and Izora Bond Barrett; husband, Joe Dudley Judd; brother, Archie Barrett; sister, Polly Barrett; and daughter-in-law, Wendy Judd.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Bob Horn will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Judd is survived by her son, Martin Judd of Smyrna; grandchildren, Laci Mabry and her husband Mitchell of Murfreesboro, TN, Josh Cooper and his wife Amanda of Murfreesboro, TN, and Felicia Waldron of Smyrna; great-grandchildren, Jase, Conner, Brantley, Carsen, Nolan and Scarlett; and brother, Charles Barrett and his wife Norma of Turner, Maine.

Mrs. Judd was a member of Florence Church of Christ. She was a 1963 graduate of Smyrna High School and retired from Whirlpool in LaVergne. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Josh Cooper, Mitchell Mabry, Jerry Mabry, Paul Judd, Danny Judd and Thomas Bucher will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Judd can be made to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

