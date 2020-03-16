Jean Richardson Woodman, age 89 of Murfreesboro died March 13, 2020. She was a native of Humboldt, TN and was preceded in death by her husband Robert Woodman, and her parents, Garland Richardson and Nell Toombs Richardson.

Mrs. Woodman was a member of St. Marks’s United Methodist Church and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was teacher of the Minerva Harrell Sunday School class. Her life was her church, her family and her friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Tatum and husband Brett of Bartlett, Jan Hayes and husband Stan of Murfreesboro, Lynda LeVan and husband Mike of Signal Mt.; grandchildren, Stefani Tatum Taylor and husband Thad of Florida, Chad Hayes of Murfreesboro, Meredith Hays Harris and husband Mark of Georgia, Andrew LeVan of Chattanooga, Aaron LeVan of Signal Mt., sisters; Kaye McMillian and husband Bud of Arkansas, Gloria Ferguson and husband John of Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Woodman to St. Marks’s United Methodist Church.

Private Family service will be at St. Marks’s United Methodist columbarium at a later date with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. www.woodinchapel.com