Clayton Eugene Fann, age 68, of Christiana, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond James and Virgie Mae Davenport Fann; an infant Fann; and sister, Bettie Leonard.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bill Lee and Brother Jerry Howard will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Brenda Nipper Fann; children, Darren Fann and his wife Frances, Jana Rooker and her husband Ken, and Walter Fann and his wife Peggy; grandchildren, Shelby Lynn Fann, Dakoda Wayne “Cody” Rooker, Darren James “Jay” Fann, and Casen Andrew Rooker; siblings, Melvin Fann and his wife Mary Ann, Louise Davenport, Ray Fann and his wife Juanita, Eula DuBois, Alta McDonough and her husband Paul, and Rachel Stewart.

Clayton was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. He was a retired machinist of 36 years with Avco, which later became Textron. Clayton was an avid fan of Nascar and always cheered for Kyle Busch. He enjoyed camping, driving the seniors on trips from Mt. Herman, organizing family functions and spoiling his furbabies but his number one joy was spoiling his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and will be greatly missed.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.