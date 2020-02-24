Sue Ella Steagall Jones of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2020, at the age of 81, following a brief illness. She is survived by her sons Hugh Jones (Gina) and Jason Jones (Tracy); her three grandchildren Anna, Andrew, and Matthew Jones; and her sister Jane Steagall Bennett. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lee Jones; her parents William and Ethel Morris Steagall; as well as nine brothers and two sisters.

Sue was born in Rockvale, TN, on August 2, 1938. She graduated from Rockvale High School in 1956, Middle Tennessee State College in 1960, and earned her Master’s Degree from Phillips University in Enid, OK, in 1965. Sue was a dedicated teacher of 31 years, including 26 years with Murfreesboro City Schools (Mitchell-Neilson, Reeves Rogers, and Bradley), and loved recounting funny stories of her beloved students.

Sue spent countless hours gardening her expansive flower beds. She loved playing bridge with “The Best Ever Elite Bridge Club”, traveling around the world and going on mystery trips, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro since 1966 and a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority since 1971.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church with funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Rev. Garie Taylor, Rev. Tommy Ward, and Dr. Jim Clardy will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Jones’s memory to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.