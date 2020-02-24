Wallace Burton “Burt” Phillips, age 80 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. A native of Otter Lake, MI, he was the son of the late Paul G. and Hattie Batrow Phillips. Mr. Phillips was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Cook Phillips, a daughter, Sherry Wilson, a grandson, Jake Cook, and brothers, Kenneth and Carl Phillips.

Mr. Phillips is survived by sons, Wallace B. “Wally” Phillips, Jr., and Ricky Maurice Phillips: daughter, Constance Cook all of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Donna Brewer of Millington, MI, and Norma Laycock of Vero Beach, FL: brother, Paul Phillips of Vero Beach, FL; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Marcum officiating.

Mr. Phillips was a member of the LaVergne Free Will Baptist Church, a US Air Force Veteran, and a retired mechanic.

