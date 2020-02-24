Billy Burt, age 82, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Murfreesboro. He was the son of the late Otha Lee and Vera Woods Burt. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Gibson Burt and a son, Charlie Burt.

He is survived by his son, Dean Burt and wife Trudy Burt; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Mr. Burt was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his time with the Navy he liked to remodel and restore houses here in Murfreesboro. In his free time he enjoyed camping, cooking his famous catfish, and spending time with his loving family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.