OBITUARY: Brenda Darlene Parker

Brenda Darlene Parker, age 70, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late Doris Ivey and Vickie Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Parker; daughter, Michelle White and her husband Anthony; grandchildren, Lindsey Harris and husband Jeremy, Aaron White and wife Maranda; great-grandchildren, Jaycee, Manning, Miley, McCoy, Creed; sister, Sarah Gunterman and husband Todd; brother, Mike Williams and wife Barbara; and many other family and friends.

Brenda was a member of Creekmont Baptist Church and worked for Avco/Vought for 35 years. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and assisting with church socials. She was a loving lady who was known for being everyone’s best friend.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 1, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service is Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

