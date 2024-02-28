MTSU Launches Revamped App for Enhanced Fan Experience

February 27, 2024 – Staying connected to your favorite MTSU teams has never been easier following the launch of the redesigned Blue Raider App, the official mobile app of Blue Raider Athletics powered by SIDEARM Sports.

Featuring real-time news alerts, schedules, exclusive multimedia content, gameday details and much more, the new MTSU App is free and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Through the app, Blue Raider fans will enjoy a personalized mobile experience with the ability to manage tickets, shop for official MTSU merchandise, receive breaking news and score notifications for Blue Raider teams.

The app is designed with a user-friendly interface that integrates with the soon to be revamped GoBlueRaiders.com to bring the latest MTSU Athletics digital content right to your fingertips. Additionally, it includes links to video and audio streams of live games, in-game statistics and team social media feeds.

The launch of the new app coincides with the athletic department’s ongoing commitment to enhancing communication and interaction with supporters and fans.GoBlueRaiders.com will also be revamped and should be ready to go later this spring.

To download the app to your smartphone or tablet, visit the Apple Store or Google Play and search for Blue Raiders.

Source: MTSU

