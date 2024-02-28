OBITUARY: James Clifford ‘Lucy’ Collier Jr.

James Clifford “Lucy” Collier, Jr., age 47 passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024. He was born in Nashville, TN.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Clifford Collier, Sr., brothers, Jonathan and Jeremiah Collier, and stepfather, Tom Rice.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Delia Warner Collier Rice of Lascassas, TN; sister Leona Mathisen and her husband Nik of Lascassas, TN; brother, Todd Collier; nephew, Isaiah Mathisen; nieces, Lily Ana, and Ameila Mathisen.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Cristiano Nunes da Silva and deacon John D’Amico officiating. The burial will follow in the Bradley Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jimmy was of the Catholic faith, an auto diesel mechanic, and an avid drag racer who was loved by all his racing family. Jimmy also adored his nieces and nephew.

