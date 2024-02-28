TPAC Announces its Broadway Season wtih Two Weeks of Moulin Rouge

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® announces its 2024-25 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season, presented in partnership with Nissan, bringing a spectacular lineup of must-see titles to Nashville.

The upcoming season features six Nashville premieres, including two-week engagements of both MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and MJ; the National Tour opening of SHUCKED with songs from Nashville’s own Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally; CLUE, based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie; the hilarious new musical that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, & JULIET; and the winner of five Tony Awards® including Best Musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO; plus the highly anticipated return of two audience favorites including a newly-imagined adaptation of the high-flying musical, PETER PAN and the return of global smash hit, MAMMA MIA!.

“With six Nashville premieres and the return of two audience favorites, TPAC’s Broadway presentations have become the hottest ticket in town, and this spectacular season will be no exception,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO.

“TPAC is known as the home of Broadway in Nashville, and Nashville is becoming known as the home to touring Broadway’s greatest audiences. This season we are proud to present stories of hope and resilience that push us to dream and create moments of joy and laughter through shared artistic experiences.”

After current season ticket holders renew, season tickets will be available to the public starting in April 2024. Purchasing season tickets allows theatre lovers to lock in the best seats at the best price compared to purchasing shows individually. They also enjoy other exclusive benefits such as easy exchange privileges, savings on additional single tickets and flexible payment plans that allow them to spread the cost of a season package over up to eight months.

To purchase season tickets and review the full benefits, pricing and seat map, visit TPAC.ORG/Broadway.

2024-25 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season

presented in partnership with Nissan

CLUE– Sept. 10-15, 2024

MOULINE ROUGE! THE MUSICAL– Oct. 8-20, 2024

SHUCKED– Nov. 5-10, 2024

PETER PAN– Jan. 7-12, 2025

& JULIET– Feb. 11-16, 2025

MAMMA MIA! – March 18-23, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO– April 8-13, 2025

MJ– April 29 – May 11, 2025