Mrs. Bounleuam Thongmanila, age 62, of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

She was born in Laos and worked as a seamstress doing alterations for people. Mrs. Thongmanila is a faithful member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mrs. Thongmanila is survived by her daughter, Emma Thongmanila; five grandchildren; sister, Lisa Keomaniphet; five siblings in Laos; many nieces and nephews; and significant other, Khamphoua Inthongxay. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nouane and Bouaphanh Thongmanila, and husband, Somphone Loanglath.

Traditional Laotian Buddhist Funeral would be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

