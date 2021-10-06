Emma Lois Carlton, age 90, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claud and Virginia Baker, and her husband, Reverend William C. Carlton.

She is survived by her son, Tom Carlton and his wife Barbara; daughter, Linda Andes; grandchildren, Chris Roberts (Tasha), Jennifer Dorris (Rick), Melanie Carlton; great-grandchildren, Kayla Roberts, Myha Roberts, Christopher Roberts, Layla Dorris; step-grandchildren, Tyrese Moffitt, Terry Moffitt; great-great-grandchildren, Emma Zirnheld, Karson Christian, Riley Christian; brother, Thomas Baker (Pauline); nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, October 4th, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00-1:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Dean Newkirk officiating. Burial will follow at Carlton Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

