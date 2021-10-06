Carolyn Cardwell, age 72 of Smyrna died September 30, 2021.

She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn Birdwell, Velma Climer Birdwell; brother, Charles Birdwell; a daughter, April Robinson, and grandson, Peyton Clark Kent Williams.

Mrs. Cardwell was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Cherrie Williams and husband Ralph; Larry Johnson Jr. and wife Nevada, Wilburn Johnson and husband Jason Meredith; Nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Lee; brother, Roy Birdwell

Private graveside service will be at Mapleview Cemetery.

